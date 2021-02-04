Colorado lawmakers ask Secretary of Defense to reconsider Space Command move to Huntsville

DENVER — A group of Colorado politicians is asking the U.S. Secretary of Defense to reconsider a Trump administration decision to relocate U.S. Space Command’s headquarters to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

The lawmakers, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and 16 state senators and representatives, asks Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to pause the move of the command and review the decision made at the end of the Trump administration.

“Without a review, this hasty decision will undermine our country’s ability to respond to national security threats in space,” the letter read.

Read the full letter here.

Huntsville has been on the short list of potential homes for the command headquarters for some time, as has Colorado Springs, where it is currently located at Peterson Air Force Base. Redstone Arsenal was named the U.S. Air Force’s preferred site in the last week of President Trump’s administration.

The move would mean about 1,600 new jobs coming to Huntsville over a six-year period.

Critics of the decision have said the White House made the call to move the command to Huntsville as a political favor for Alabama’s Republican lawmakers who supported Trump’s contesting of the election. Alabama’s representatives have said Huntsville was chosen on its merits. The Air Force also said Huntsville was a better fit than the other candidates.

A final decision on U.S. Space Command’s new headquarters isn’t expected from the Air Force until 2023.