COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local Gold Star daughter will visit Washington, D.C. on June 10 as she meets with the leaders of Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial Foundation to share her thoughts on a future memorial, according to Julie Hatala Capobianco with ConsultVistra.

Kesauna “Kiki” Patterson will join with 11 other Gold Star college students on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at 8:30 am. These students have all lost a parent that was in the line of active duty, and they have went on to receive the Freedom Alliance scholarship.

They will participate in a ruck-walk along the Mall to learn about the future GWOT memorial. They will have a chance to share their personal stories, and the ways their families were impacted by war.

Before the ruck-walk, President of Freedom Alliance Tom Kilgannon and President & CEO of the GWOT Memorial Foundation Michael “Rod” Rodriguez will give their opening remarks.

This gathering will give the Gold Star students an opportunity to meet with the people responsible for building a memorial that will serve as a tribute to their families as well as others. They will also learn how the memorial will be constructed, and the legislative history.

For more information on Freedom Alliance and the GWOT Memorial Foundation, visit FreedomAlliance.org or gwotmemorialfoundation.org.