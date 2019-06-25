Columbus Native Supports Navy’s Nuclear Deterrence

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla.- Petty Officer 1st Class Rodshawn Craft, a 1999 Carver High School graduate and Columbus, Georgia, native, is a Navy aviation maintenance administrationman who supports the nuclear deterrence mission.

The mission comes from the original 1961 Cold War order known as “Take Charge and Move Out!’ Those involved with TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.

Craft serves with the Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 7, which is a versatile command using a myriad of tools to execute aircrew training, including classrooms, laboratories, E6-B aircraft, full motion high fidelity flight simulators, weapons systems trainers, and various computers-based training aids.

Craft credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons he learned growing up in Columbus.

“My hometown taught me the importance of integrity,” said Craft. “It’s helped me better take care of my sailors and accomplish the mission.”

With the central location of Tinker Air Force Base, it allows for deployment to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is a key success of the nuclear deterrence mission.

“Serving in the Navy means keeping the flag flying,” said Craft. “We are providing freedom to all Americans and working to better the world.”