Columbus vehicle dealership shows appreciation to veterans on Armed Forces Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. – One Columbus business is showing appreciation to men and women who have served in the armed forces. In honor of Armed Forces Day, Extreme Powersports welcomed veterans who constantly but their lives on the line for freedom.

More than 150 military personnel packed the vehicle dealership. General Manager Paul McGowan says showing support to those who display their dedication to protect Americans is the least they can do for a military member’s sacrifice.

“The town here with Fort Benning on site we wanted to take care of them and show our support,” McGowan told News 3. “We have employees here who have veterans here and I have a few employees who were in the Army and other branches of the military so we got to show the love for them too.”

Veterans enjoyed food and drinks, and then they browsed a variety of motorcycles, ATV’s, and other toys the dealership had to offer. Veterans in attendance say they appreciate support they receive from the community.