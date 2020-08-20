Fighting for the Tab

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Birmingham police report spike in robberies through social media websites
Officials say one person is killed about every 50 minutes in a drunk driving crash
Video
Number of coronavirus-related deaths jumps dramatically in rural South Texas county
Video
3 sewer workers die after becoming trapped in Indiana manhole
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Muscogee County Sets Stadium Capacity At 40%
Video
Top Stories
Tigers Poised For Rivalry Showdown With Opelika
Video
College Football Playoff pushing forward with championship plans
NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from one lab
Takuma Sato wins the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Loren Nakia Frederick
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Robert De’Maise Walker
Russell County School District providing more bus Wi-Fi locations
UPDATE: Missing teen Nickolas Bonilla has been found
On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Holiday Heroes
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Fighting for the Tab
Five years ago today, the first women graduated from U.S. Army Ranger School
Video
Recent Updates
Marco becomes remnant low but tropical moisture stays put
Video
Tropical moisture in place as Marco moves ashore, drier by midweek
Video
Moisture from Tropical Storm Marco will bring us off and on rain chances today.
Video
Two tropical systems eyeing the Gulf Coast; more scattered storms locally
Video
Below average temps remain for Sunday along with a few showers and storms
Video
Isolated storms likely over the weekend, eyes remain on the tropics
Video
Showers and storms stay in the forecast, watching the tropics closely
Video
Stuck in this unsettled pattern as the tropics stay active
Video
Showers and storms likely today, Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic.
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
88°
/
75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness
20%
88°
75°
Wednesday
94°
/
75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
10%
94°
75°
Thursday
94°
/
75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
94°
75°
Friday
90°
/
75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
40%
90°
75°
Saturday
88°
/
75°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
30%
88°
75°
Sunday
89°
/
72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
40%
89°
72°
Monday
89°
/
73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early
40%
89°
73°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
87°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°
87°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°
86°
6 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°
84°
7 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°
82°
8 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°
78°
9 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°
77°
10 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°
78°
11 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°
78°
12 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°
77°
1 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°
77°
2 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°
77°
3 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°
76°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°
76°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°
76°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°
76°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°
76°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°
78°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°
80°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°
84°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°
86°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°
89°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°
90°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°
92°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°
More Political Stories
Campaign 2020: The Central Alabama City Vote
RNC night one: Republicans paint dark picture of future if Trump loses
Video
Teenage Kansas House candidate who admitted to revenge porn drops out of race
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
Video
Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House
More Politics
Trending Stories
Muscogee County man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child
Police investigation underway at AutoZone on 32nd Street
GBI seizes multiple ‘digital devices’ in morning search of Midtown Columbus home
LaGrange College aims to keep students safe
Video
CDC issues new guidelines on face coverings
Video
Don't Miss
Birmingham police report spike in robberies through social media websites
Officials say one person is killed about every 50 minutes in a drunk driving crash
Video
Number of coronavirus-related deaths jumps dramatically in rural South Texas county
Video
UPDATE: Alabama reports 110,954 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,946 in Lee County
UPDATE: Georgia reports 258,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,330 in Columbus
Muscogee County man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child
3 sewer workers die after becoming trapped in Indiana manhole
Video
Trending Stories
Muscogee County man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child
Police investigation underway at AutoZone on 32nd Street
GBI seizes multiple ‘digital devices’ in morning search of Midtown Columbus home
LaGrange College aims to keep students safe
Video
CDC issues new guidelines on face coverings
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Muscogee County man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child
Police investigation underway at AutoZone on 32nd Street
GBI seizes multiple ‘digital devices’ in morning search of Midtown Columbus home
LaGrange College aims to keep students safe
Video
CDC issues new guidelines on face coverings
Video