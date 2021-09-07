First lady Jill Biden visits Camp Lejeune, meets with military families

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — First lady Jill Biden made a visit to Eastern North Carolina on Wednesday.

Her visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune comes as the area and the rest of the country are mourning the loss of the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan. She took part in a listening session with several military and veteran family members. It’s said to be part of a White House initiative called Joining Forces.

Joining Forces is a way to support military families, which includes families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors. The visit comes as the community is still mourning the loss of Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was based out of Camp Lejeune and was one of the fallen heroes in Afghanistan.

The 13 boots in front of Midway Park continue to draw attention as people drop off flowers and other items to pay respect to those who died. One veteran at the scene, Donald Grant, said it’s a good thing that the first lady visited the area.

“I think it’s a good thing that the government recognizes these people. And I just, I’m just overwhelmed that she’s here,” Grant said.

The meeting and listening session were closed to the media.

There will be a candlelight vigil, “Remember Everyone Deployed,” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville to pay tribute to the 13 service members who were killed.