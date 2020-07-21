Fort Benning announces Col. Thomas Hough to take command of SFAB on July 27

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning will welcome a new 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade commander on July 27 at 8 a.m.

The current commander, Brigadier General Scott Jackson will relinquish command to Col. Thomas Hough at the 1st SFAB headquarters on Fort Benning.

The event will be broadcast live on Facebook, due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, according to officials.

Col. Hough commanded the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Vilseck, Germany from July 2018 to July 2020. This will be his second brigade command, with previous assignments including commanding the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, where he served as the Deputy Brigade Operations Officer for the Italian Army’s Alpini Brigade in Udine, Italy.

Col. Hough earned his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps, according to a Fort Benning release, and is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, the School of Davanced Military Studies, and the Joint Advanced Warfighter School.

Brig. Gen. Jackson will take command of the Security Force Assistance Command at Fort Bragg, N.C. for his next role.