Fort Benning commanding general selected to serve as lieutenant general in DC

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Major General Gary M. Brito, the commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning was confirmed and appointed to the rank of lieutenant general and assigned as the deputy chief of staff in Washington, D.C. by the U.S. Senate.

Brito has commanded the MCoE and Fort Benning since March 19, 2018 after serving as the commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

This announcement comes after Maj. General Patrick J. Donahoe was announced as the upcoming commanding general of Fort Benning back in March. At the time, Brito’s future plans were unknown.

Brito’s past assignments have included serving as deputy commanding general for sustainment, then Operations, 25th Infantry Division; as director, Force 2025 and Beyond, U.S. Army Capabilities and Integration Center, Training and Doctrine and Command; and operations officer for III Corps, Fort Hood, Texas.

While on assignment, he deployed and served as the deputy director of the Afghanistan National Security Forces Development, International Security Assistance Forece Joint Command in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Brito’s brigade command was with the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army, Fort Hood, Texas, a unit which coordinates and conducts mobilization training for National Guard and Reserve Soldiers prior to their overseas deployments.

The now-Lt. General’s battalion command was with Fort Benning’s 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, during Operation Iraqi Freedom 3.

Brito is a graduate of Barnstable High School in Hyannis, Mass. He commissioned as an Infantry officer through Penn State’s ROTC program and earned a Bachelor of Science in urban planning. Brito has also earned two master’s degrees in human resources from Troy University in Troy, Ala., and one in joint campaign planning and strategy from the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Va.