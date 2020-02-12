Fort Benning drill sergeant suspended after altercation with another soldier

FORT BENNING, Ga (WRBL) – A Fort Benning drill sergeant has been suspended after a video showed him pushing another soldier.

Fort Benning has released a statement concerning the viral video.

“We are aware of an alleged assault by a Drill Sergeant against a member of

a training unit. Military Police and the Brigade Command are investigating

the incident and the Drill Sergeant has been suspended pending the outcome.

The language used and behavior portrayed in the video posted to online

social media platforms are not consistent with U.S. Army Values of treating

all with dignity and respect.” Ben Garrett, Fort Benning spokesman.

In the video laced with expletives and racial slurs, a soldier walks into what looks like a locker room. He is tapped on the shoulder, and when he turns around, he’s then shoved against a wall by the drill sergeant.

As he tries to fight back, another soldier holds him back leaving the drill sergeant free. Immediately, other soldiers come and hold the victim back as the drill sergeant entices him.

It takes more than four other soldiers to grab the victim and they finally pull him away from the drill sergeant.

As of now, the victim’s status is unknown.

*Video credit: US Army WTF! Moments