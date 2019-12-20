Fort Benning fire crews host live fire and rescue training on post

It may have been training, but the flames were real. Fort Benning fire crews were on post today training on how to battle the flames from a burning C-130 aircraft.

Fort Benning’s Fire Department conducted live fire and rescue training all week. During today’s training..they simulated an engine fire on an aircraft where three crash trucks responded.

Around 15 firefighters then arrived to put out the flames and rescue four simulated victims inside the plane. Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Earwood with Fort Benning says they are constantly training throughout the year to make sure they are prepared if the worst case scenario ever happens.

“Our biggest hope out of this is our firefighters are able to gain proficiency at their job, so we want to go through and make sure when this incident does occur, if it does occur then we’re ready to respond in a timely fashion,” Earwood said.

Other departments including the Columbus Airport’s fire department were also on post throughout the week for training as well.