Fort Benning held their annual Operation Toy Drop

Paratroopers dropped into Fort Benning to host their annual Operation Toy Drop.

About 60 paratroopers participated. Each paratrooper had to bring a toy in order to jump. The toys will be taken to Santa’s Castle on post and to Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus.

Both of those organizations will give the toys to children over the holidays. This was Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Morales’s second year jumping. He says he’s thankful to be able to give back to children who may not otherwise have anything for the holidays.

“You look at the children across post and the less fortunate children. You know I happen to be fortunate enough to have a job that pays everyday, but there are people that are not like that,” Lt. Col. Morales said.

“Seeing the kids eyes light up on Christmas morning is one of the biggest things that we do that for. It’s for the children that are on Fort Benning and also within the community of Columbus,”

There were two foreign jump masters from Canada, so paratroopers were able to get their foreign wings.

“It’s good to do joint operations with our southern neighbors’ airborne operations. I’m very glad to help out for their wings exchange,” Sgt. Marc Asselin with the third Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry said.

They will be doing a second jump tomorrow and are expecting almost twice as many jumpers.