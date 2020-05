FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Even during a global pandemic, Fort Benning is committed to training its recruits. The Maneuver Center of Excellence released new photos, showing how they’re continuing training while following health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak.

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Trainees from the 198th Infantry Brigade conduct urban operations room-to-room clearing, April 21, 2020, at Buchanan Range on Harmony Church. Soldiers practice safety while ensuring correct execution of the training. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – A drill sergeant from the 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, wears a protective face mask while standing in formation during a one-station unit training graduation April 24, 2020, at Kanell Field on Sand Hill. Maneuver Center of Excellence graduation ceremonies have changed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – A Soldier in the Basic Drivers Course waits for his turn to drive a Bradley Fighting Vehicle. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – U.S. Army Airborne School students carry their primary and reserve parachutes back to the pack shed April 28, 2020 at Lawson Army Airfield on post. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Sniper students dry fire their rifles during training at the United States Army Sniper Course. Soldiers practice safety while ensuring correct execution of the training. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Trainees from the 198th Infantry Brigade wait to participate in live-fire training, April 21, 2020, at Buchanan Range on Harmony Church. Soldiers practice social distancing and keep their faces properly protected during training. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Trainees with 30th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) stand at parade rest while awaiting instructions from drill sergeants. These trainees are part of social distance enabled training, or SDET. The first two weeks of training are modified in order to conduct controlled monitoring and confirm the trainees are virus free before shipping to one-station unit training. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Drill sergeants demonstrate the proper salute to trainees with 30th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception). The trainees practice social distancing and wear face protection in accordance to CDC guidelines. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs

FORT BENNING, Ga. – A Soldier begins the slide for life on the first day of Benning Phase of Ranger School as a Ranger instructor monitors his process. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – A rigger with E Company, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, sews a cloth face covering using three layers of cotton muslin. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Soldiers graduating from 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, march pass a camera set up to live-stream the ceremony April 24, 2020 at Kanell Field on Sand Hill. To minimize possible Covid-19 spread, families are not permitted to attend Maneuver Center of Excellence graduations. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Soldiers in the Basic Drivers Course learn how to drive the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Soldiers from the Ranger Flight Company known as the Ravens prepare to depart Lawson Army Airfield. The Ravens conduct air assualts, air movements, and special mission aviation training in support of the Commanding General, MCoE, and Fort Benning, GA. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

*The photos above are all courtesy of Fort Benning, the US Army, and the Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence. All photos are by Patrick A. Albright, Fort Benning,