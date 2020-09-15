Fort Bliss soldier shot on post by military police

Military

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Fort Bliss soldier was shot on post by military police shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to Fort Bliss officials.

Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services Military Police responded to a bystander report of a disturbance on base.

When officers arrived, a subject pointed a handgun at officers and was shot. The soldier’s handgun was recovered.

Officials said the subject was a soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Division. The soldier is currently receiving medical care at an El Paso hospital, according to officials.

The unit has been in contact with the soldier’s family.

No other personnel was injured. Special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the incident and processing the scene.

Fort Bliss officials will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday to update the media on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

