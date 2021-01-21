 

Fort Stewart soldier accused in plot to blow up 9/11 Memorial makes first court appearance

Military

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier arrested earlier this week in a plot to blow up New York City’s 9/11 Memorial made his initial appearance in federal court in Savannah.

Cole Bridges, 20, spoke just twice during the hearing Thursday, answering “yes” when asked to confirm his name and “yes” when asked if he is an American citizen.

Bridges is being held in jail in Liberty County but is expected to be extradited to the Southern District of New York.

A 29-page indictment alleges the soldier conversed via encrypted messaging with someone he thought was from the Islamic State group but was actually an FBI agent.

He reportedly expressed his allegiance to ISIS, provided advice on choosing targets in New York and attempted to provide military tactical training — including images from an Army manual.

His court-appointed attorney expressed some concern Thursday about his safety during transfer if others know what charges Bridges faces.

Bridges will be transferred by the U.S. Marshal Service, but his transport has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 52°
Few Showers
Few Showers 30% 60° 52°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 99% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Sunday

57° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 57° 54°

Monday

72° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 72° 59°

Tuesday

69° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 69° 50°

Wednesday

59° / 51°
Rain
Rain 61% 59° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
57°

57°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
57°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
60°

59°

6 PM
Few Showers
32%
59°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

59°

8 PM
Showers
46%
59°

59°

9 PM
Showers
58%
59°

59°

10 PM
Light Rain
72%
59°

58°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
58°

58°

12 AM
Light Rain
79%
58°

57°

1 AM
Rain
85%
57°

56°

2 AM
Rain
95%
56°

55°

3 AM
Rain
96%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
90%
55°

55°

5 AM
Rain
97%
55°

54°

6 AM
Rain
96%
54°

54°

7 AM
Rain
94%
54°

53°

8 AM
Rain
99%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
98%
53°

53°

10 AM
Rain
88%
53°

55°

11 AM
Rain
80%
55°

56°

12 PM
Light Rain
74%
56°

57°

1 PM
Light Rain
61%
57°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories