Ft. Benning SFAB hosts competition for training

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning’s Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) held their yearly Best Maneuver Advisor Team (MAT) competition. The competition started Tuesday morning.

Teams in SFAB compete in pre-deployment tasks that test their abilities.

These tasks include two weapon system verifications, medical training, obstacle courses and other various missions. Teams must work together to finish their tasks and to develop their proficiencies.

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Williams said these teams must work together to finish all missions.

“We designed a lot of these tasks to where one person just can’t do it, there’s so much rigor in the task that multiple people have to know what they are doing to get through the task otherwise they won’t be able to make it.”

This training is to ensure proper standards are met for all teams.

“Really this is a big culminating event and really us as the battalion command team to be able to validate our teams before we move into the mission readiness exercise.”

Williams also wanted to thank the community for their support of SFAB before, during and after deployment.

“The community that we have fostered in Fort Benning and Columbus, Fort Mitchell, Phenix City is super special to all of us because that’s the community we live in we can never thank you enough for all of your support especially as we deploy and come back.”

The competition is set to end Wednesday with a winner announced Thursday.