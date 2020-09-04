Ft. Hood soldier dies after physical training

Military

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

Ft. Hood officials say a private died Wednesday, Sept. 2nd, after collapsing following physical training on Aug. 28th.

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, called Pinehill, New Mexico home. He joined the U.S. Army in February 2020 as a Tank Crewman.

Chee was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry division in July.

Ft. Hood says Chee’s family was by his side when he passed away at Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

He collapsed while conducting physical fitness training and was first taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center.

“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee. Corlton was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential.” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of 2nd Bn. 12th Cav. Regt. “Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking. The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 74°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 96° 74°

Saturday

95° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 72°

Sunday

91° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 67°

Monday

90° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 67°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 72°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

95°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
88°

86°

9 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories