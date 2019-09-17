Green Beret from Tennessee killed in action in Afghanistan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Department of Defense says a soldier from Robertson County was killed Monday in Afghanistan while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin, 40, from Greenbrier, Tennessee, was killed in action Sept. 16, 2019, by small arms fire when his unit was engaged in combat operations in Wardak Province, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation.
Griffin was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.
