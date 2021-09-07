Greer Army vet chosen as a 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project honoree

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Purple Heart recipient from Greer has been chosen to be one of the nation’s 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees. Staff Sergeant (SSG) Jason Livingston will represent his fellow Purple Heart heroes as South Carolina’s representative at a tribute to America’s combat wounded.

The Purple Heart Patriot Project is a program of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. The all-expenses-paid trip includes visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters and a tour of the newly renovated National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

“Jason and his fellow Patriot Project honorees are true American heroes,” said Richie Lay, Purple Heart recipient and chairman of National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “America’s Purple Heart veterans have given so much to defend freedom and that sacrifice must always be remembered. We are privileged to be able to provide this unique salute to service for our Purple Heart heroes.”

Livingston enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 2004 and served his nation for 10 years, according to National Purple Heart Honor Mission. In 2005 and 2006, Livingston served in Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Later in 2010, he served as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. It was during deployment, while in Logar Province with the 1-91 Cavalry, 173rd Combat Airborne Brigade, when Livingston’s platoon came under enemy mortar fire.

After clearing the area and making his way back to other members of his platoon, honor mission officials say that another round of mortar fire struck close to Livingston. This caused him to suffer shrapnel wounds that rendered him unconscious and resulted in his being medevacked out.

“Our Purple Heart recipients have made enormous sacrifices for America and this is our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of a grateful nation. For some, this will be like the homecoming they never had. We received hundreds of nominations from across the country and we look forward to honoring Jason for his sacrifice and lifelong service to his community,” said Col. Russ Vernon (Ret.), executive director for the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

Livingston shared that, among his most important accomplishments both personally and professionally was, “Despite being wounded, I was able to bring all of my soldiers home.” He also encouraged younger Americans to remember that “each service member sacrifices so much for the rest of the country so that we may remain free, something we should never take for granted.”

Today, the married father of two continues to serve fellow veterans as a volunteer supporting veterans causes.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is located just north of West Point, New York, near the site where General George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 during the Revolutionary War.

