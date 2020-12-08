 

Inside This Day with Scott Richards: Pearl Harbor

Military

by: Jordan Highsmith and Scott Richards

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On December 7, 1941, while Japanese Ambassadors were in Washington negotiating with the U.S. state department, their aircraft carriers launched planes against the main U.S. Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Japanese bombs and torpedoes killed 2,403 Americans.

Julius Ellsbury of Birmingham was the first Alabamian to die in World War II. The Parker High School grad was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was sunk at Pearl Harbor. Ellsberry was one of 429 sailors who lost their lives on the Oklahoma.

The other battleships that were sunk at pearl were the Arizona, West Virginia and California. Four other battleships were disabled as were cruisers and destroyers.

The only saving grace for the United States was that three of its “carriers” in the Pacific Fleet were not in port on December 7.

One of the oldest Pearl Harbor vets was Ray Chavez. He lived to be 106, dying just two years ago.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 64° 39°

Thursday

68° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 68° 40°

Friday

68° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

69° / 51°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 69° 51°

Sunday

62° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 62° 43°

Monday

54° / 35°
Showers
Showers 40% 54° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
10%
39°

37°

11 PM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

2 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
10%
33°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
38°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories