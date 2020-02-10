Local Navy Airman serves as member of helicopter squadron in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WRBL) – Colin Ryan, a Navy Airman from Fort Benning, first joined the service hungry for new experiences. Four years later and Ryan is stationed in San Diego at Naval Air Station North Island, working with the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron as an aviation ordnance-man, maintaining bombs, missiles, and small arms.

For Ryan, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to what he saw while living on base at Fort Benning, where his father is stationed.

“My father is in the Army, and my father-in-law served in the Marines,” said Ryan. “I have pride knowing that I can continue in my own way to serve.”

Serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations that Ryan hopes to continue.

“Growing up in the military, I learned to expect the unexpected,” said Ryan. “I also learned that good leaders are hard to come by.”

Ryan is most proud of the family he has started.

“I got married in 2016, and we have one boy who is two years old, and we have another son on the way,” said Ryan.

As member of the U.S. Navy, Ryan knows that he is apart of a service tradition that provides unforgettable experience through leadership and their efforts will have long lasting effects around the world for years to come.



