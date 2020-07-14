Maj. Gen. Donahoe to arrive at Fort Benning and assume command July 17

Military

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe will arrive at Fort Benning and assume command of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and the base from Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito on July 17.

Donahoe was announced as the incoming commander on March 26. In May, officials announced that Brito would be taking on a new role as Deputy Chief of Staff in Washington, D.C. and was promoted to the rank of Lt. General.

An 8 a.m. ceremony on York Field will serve as the proverbial changing of the guard when Donahoe assumes command. Due to COVID-19 measures, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the MCoE Facebook page.

Donahoe, a New Jersey native, was a former chief of staff at Fort Benning before serving as the deputy commanding general for operations, Eighth Army, in South Korea.

My family and I are thrilled to be rejoining the Benning team and the Columbus community,” Donahoe told News 3 in response to a question from on his Twitter account in March. “It will be great to come home.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 75°

Wednesday

91° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 91° 74°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

94° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 75°

Sunday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 75°

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories