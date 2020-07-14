Maj. Gen. Donahoe to arrive at Fort Benning and assume command July 17

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe will arrive at Fort Benning and assume command of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and the base from Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito on July 17.

Donahoe was announced as the incoming commander on March 26. In May, officials announced that Brito would be taking on a new role as Deputy Chief of Staff in Washington, D.C. and was promoted to the rank of Lt. General.

An 8 a.m. ceremony on York Field will serve as the proverbial changing of the guard when Donahoe assumes command. Due to COVID-19 measures, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the MCoE Facebook page.

Donahoe, a New Jersey native, was a former chief of staff at Fort Benning before serving as the deputy commanding general for operations, Eighth Army, in South Korea.

My family and I are thrilled to be rejoining the Benning team and the Columbus community,” Donahoe told News 3 in response to a question from on his Twitter account in March. “It will be great to come home.”