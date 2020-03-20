Maneuver Center of Excellence to limit access due to COVID-19

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence is taking the precautionary measure of suspending the Trusted Traveler Program and limiting installation access to prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect the health and safety of the community.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Trusted Traveler Program has been suspended and installation access is limited to only include those with a military ID, common access cardholders, those with retiree IDs, and those with an Automated Installation Entry card.

People visiting trainees and permanent party residents, people who want to golf or join recreational activities on post, and patrons of local restaurants are now prohibited from entering.

Some exceptions to these new rules include babysitters, nannies or au pairs, deliveries, commercial trucks, buses, VA clinic patrons, moving trucks, and personal medical services, but all visitors without a military ID or AIE must stop at a visitor control center before entry.

“We are taking proactive steps to remind our personnel to adhere to the guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Defense Health Agency and the U.S. Army Public Health Center to help mitigate the spreading of COVID-19,” Fort Benning said in a statement.

The steps include frequent hand washing, avoiding contact with sick individuals, covering coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting items and surfaces that are touched often, as well as staying home if feeling ill and avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth.

In addition to limiting access and taking extra steps for cleanliness, all graduations and fampily days have been postponed until further notice. The Army competitions for April and May have been postponed for these same reasons.

All domestic travel for service members has been stopped by the Department of Defense, as well as for DOD civilians, and families, which includes permanent station changes and temporary duties.

The travel ban will continue from March 16 to May 11, in addition to the travel restrictions put in place on March 13.

Head online for the latest information on COVID-19.