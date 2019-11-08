MCSD receives an almost $500,000 grant for National STEM Program

Fort Benning and the Muscogee County School District announced a new partnership with an evidence-based, rigorous national STEM program.

This program is made possible with grant funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. The $414, 925 grant will benefit students at Northside and Shaw High School.

These two high schools qualify for the grant based on the amount of students that attend that are in military families currently serving.

Muscogee County Superintendent David Lewis says the two-year College Readiness program from the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) will go into effect next school year. Lewis says students will be able to benefit from the advance placement (AP) courses.

“This funding from this grant will provide resources and training to our advance placement students and teachers in these schools,” Lewis said.

Colonel Matt Scalia says Fort Benning is excited for this new partnership with Muscogee County School District. Colonel Scalia says this is a way to ensure military students that have to travel to many different locations can have a substantial education.

“So, with the increase in AP classes and stem field. It provides that many more opportunities for Fort Benning families and those who will be coming here,” Colonel Scalia said.

Although this grant is based on the amount of military students at the two schools all students can benefit from the new program.