Medal of Honor recipient speaks at a Fort Benning graduation

Fort Benning officers received their infantry blue cords today during a graduation on post.

Over 100 soldiers graduated from the Infantry Basic Officer Leaders Course(IBOLC) this afternoon. Medal of Honor recipient and retired Staff Sergeant, David Bellavia was the guest speaker.

He told the graduates that the person sitting next to them is their battle buddy and their main goal is to serve and protect as a team.

“If you’re willing to stand by my side, I don’t really care what you look like what you worship. There’s no real political affiliation. We’re in this together, we’re going to get through it together and it really is just a beautiful melting pot and honestly I think a lot civilians could learn lessons from the way soldiers fight and work together,” Bellavia said.

President Donald Trump presented Retired Staff Sergeant Bellavia with the Medal of Honor in June. He is the first living soldier from Operation Iraqi Freedom to receive the honor.