 

National Guard Soldier returns to Madison County, surprises mom

Military

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A kindergarten teacher at Hazel Green Elementary School got her Christmas surprise a little early!

Pvt. Peyton Cox left Hazel Green on March 1, 2020 to begin basic training for the Alabama Army National Guard. He graduated in May, but families couldn’t be at the ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He left Ft. Jackson in South Carolina and headed to Ft. Gordon in Georgia to complete his AIT training.

He graduated from that training on Wednesday – another event his family couldn’t attend.

Cox wanted to make sure he saw his family before he leaves for deployment overseas for another 10 months, so his family worked with Principal Sheila Jones to plan the big surprise.

Around 7:30 Thursday morning, Cox arrived at the school and walked to Monica Thrower’s classroom. Boy was she surprised!

  • Pvt. Peyton Cox and mother Monica Thrower (Image: Madison County Schools)
  • Pvt. Peyton Cox and mother Monica Thrower (Image: Madison County Schools)
  • Dr. Sheila Jones, Monica Thrower, Pvt. Peyton Cox (Image: Madison County Schools)

Thank you to Madison County Schools for providing us with these great pictures and video of the surprise!

