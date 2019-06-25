National Infantry Museum celebrates 10th anniversary

Military

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Infantry Museum is celebrating its 10 year anniversary today.

The National Infantry Museum is the first world-class site to pay tribute to the U-S Army Infantryman and those who fight alongside him. The NIM has been hosting events for the past ten days leading up to today.

Retired Brigadier General Peter Jones says meeting this milestone is monumental. He says this is just the beginning to much more to come.

” It’s a culmination of a lot of years work and a great vision of making something great that truly honors our soldier’s past, present and future and also educates folks on the service and sacrifice of not just the infantry but the army soldier and the family,” Jones said.

Jones says that National Infantry Museum is more than just a museum but a place to experience and a place to remember.

