Naval Academy: 1st Black woman named student brigade leader

Military

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from Lake Forest, Ill. Barber is slated to be the Naval Academy’s first African American female brigade commander, the U.S. Naval Academy announced Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The first Black woman to assume the top role leading fellow midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy is taking up that post as brigade commander next semester.

The academy said Monday that Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester.

Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the academy’s student body.

The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff.

Barber is from Lake Forest, Illinois. She is the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have attended the academy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

