New Army recruitment efforts

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The US Army is about to spend $300 million to add 6,000 new recruits. That’s according to an article posted in the USA Today.

The paper states the recruitment efforts will be the largest in year increase since the draft ended. A local VFW commander says building up our military makes our nation stronger.

“The American people need to be safe and building up our troops is one way to do it. Homeland Security can’t do everything we need our troops and our intelligence through the world to get the job done,” says Sidney Smith.

The article says the expansion was authorized by Former President Barack Obama. As part of the order the Air Force and US Navy will also boot its recruits.

The cost will come in bonuses and advertising efforts and the army will also offer shorter enlistments.