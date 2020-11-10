Oorah! Happy birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps

Military
Posted: / Updated:

The US Marine Corps logo is seen March 9th, 2012, at the US Marine Corps Base Quantico shortly before USMC officials deliver a briefing on the Active Denial System, a US DoD non lethal weapon that uses directed energy and projects a beam of man-sized millimeter waves up to 1000 meters that when fired at a human, delivers a heat sensation to the skin and generally makes humans stop what they are doing and run. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday, November 10, is a special day for one branch of the U.S. military.

The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating their 245th birthday.

The Marine Corps celebrated by holding a special ‘Birthday Cake Cutting’ ceremony.

The U.S. Marines started when “just eight months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines.”

The U.S. Marine Corps provided this message for all who have served their country:

