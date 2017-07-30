Operation Home Front provides military families with school supplies

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Military families received more than 500 book bags, thanks to Operation Home Front, over the weekend. Sponsors donated pens, paper, pencils and more to help prepare kids for the upcoming school year.

Operation Home Front helps military families like the Johnson’s get prepared for school.

Volunteer Marissa Wentling says so many military families go without the proper school supplies each year. It’s a volunteer’s sacrifice that pales in comparison to a service member’s.

“It’s a huge event of importance because so many military families often go without and there may be multiple distributions throughout the state and throughout the cities,” Wentling says. “We just want to make sure we give that little bit of extra back to our military communities.”

Kayla Johnson says her family happened to run into the opportunity.

“I went online to see if there’s anything to help military children and their families and I found this website and I decided to sign,” Johnson tells News 3.

Wentling says Operation Home Front also hosts a similar event during the Christmas season for military families.