Parris Island Marine Corps investigate recruit death

PARRIS ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – According to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, officials investigate the death of a recruit.

Officials say Private First Class Dalton Beals died Friday while attempting the training exercise known as The Crucible.

According to the Marine Corps, The Crucible is the final challenge of recruit training. The 54-hour exercise tests the recruits’ strength, skills and values they have learned throughout training.

The cause of Beal’s death remains under investigation.