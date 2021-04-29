 

President Biden tells Fort Benning commander the Georgia Army post is a ‘gem’

Military

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — President Joe Biden was not on Fort Benning long Thursday afternoon, but it was long enough for Maneuver Center of Excellence commander Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe to get the commander in chief’s opinion.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden departed Air Force One and boarded Marine One, the president’s helicopter, about 1:15 at Lawson Army Airfield.

They were on their way to Plains to meet with former President Jimmy Carter prior to an evening rally in Gwinnett County.

“It’s always an honor to meet the Commander in Chief and the First Lady and have the opportunity to tell them how special Fort Benning is,” Donohoe said in a Twitter message.

Donahoe said the president’s response was short and sweet.

“It is a gem!” Biden told the general.

There was a small but official greeting party for the Bidens when they arrived at Fort Benning. In addition to Donahoe, the general’s wife, Theresa, and Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick Garner and his wife, Sheri, had a brief conversation with the president and first lady.

The Bidens were doing what the Carters did back in the 1970s. They would fly Air Force One in Fort Benning on trips back home to Plains.

Biden did not return to Atlanta via Fort Benning. He returned on Marine One over a 50 minute flight from Americus to Gwinnett County.

