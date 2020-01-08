Retired Ranger: ‘I’m a little surprised that there was mention that Rangers were deploying’

As the tensions escalate in the Middle East, the United States is deploying additional troops to the troubled region.

It was reported by Army Times that a contingent from the 75th Ranger Regiment based at Fort Benning was part of that response.

There are three battalions of the 75th. The 1st Batallion is based in Savannah. The 2nd Battalion is at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Wash. And the 3rd Battalion is based at Fort Benning.

The movements of the regiment are secret and rarely telegraphed. There is a reason for that, says Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Mellinger. He lives in Harris County and once served as the command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion.

“I’m a little surprised that there was mention that Rangers were deploying because it’s been happening for the last 18-plus years, but who’s coming, who’s going, and how many of them are leaving any time, that’s all protected information because it’s operation security, and we don’t want people anywhere knowing what our soldiers are doing, let alone our special operations soldiers,” Mellinger said.

One or more battalions have been deployed since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Ranger Regiment is a critical piece of America’s defense, Mellinger says.

“The Ranger Regiment always stands ready to conduct joint special military operations in support of U.S. policy and objectives, anywhere, anytime, and in any environment,” Mellinger said.

It has been reported that the 82nd Airborne Brigade based at Fort Bragg has sent 3,500 soldiers to Kuwait. The U.S. Marines have deployed 2,200 personnel into Baghdad. And the 173rd Airborne Brigade out of Vicenza, Italy has deployed into the Middle East. They have not released how many soldiers are in that deployment.

It is natural for people to want to know the who, what, when and where of deployments. But it is not practical, Mellinger says.

“I know everybody wants to have a piece of information, but the less information that’s public, the safer those soldiers and Rangers are, and the more likely they can go perform their mission without any interference and then come back home,” Mellinger said. “That’s what we all want, is not to jeopardize the mission and look out for the safety of our personnel.”