Russell County Schools welcomes students of military families

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Students of military families decorated the Russell County High School cafeteria purple to help welcome new students of military families to the community for a Month of the Military Child Breakfast.

The breakfast ceremony began at 9:30 a.m. on Apr 22, students apart of RCHS culinary class prepared pancakes, sausages, eggs and bacon for the military students. While students were eating their breakfast, three current military students gave speeches to welcome the new students to the school. Senior Tamia Mack said she’s glad the new students could experience this breakfast.

“It’s nice to know that the school cares enough to give military students a welcoming to the school. Because they just moved from somewhere and now they’re here somewhere new,” Mack said.

Military Student Transition Consultant Likitca Ligon told News 3 Russell County Schools wants students to know they have the support of faculty and staff.

“It lets all the students know that we’re here for them, we support them and that they’re special to us and we understand transitioning can be a big thing,” Ligon said.

Director of Administrative Services Tammy Barns was also in attendance. She gave a brief speech about her experience growing up in a military family. The students were glad Barnes was able to relate to them. Freshman Saoirse Norris said growing up in the military was not easy.

“It is very hard because you have to move around constantly, which means making new friends more and more. Every time you move some people become more extroverted or introverted. In my case I became more introverted,” Norris said.

Norris’s father was in the military and he was deployed three times. Norris got used to have only her mother at home, with her father coming home every once in a while. Norris said she understands very well what these new students are experiencing.

“It’s just very hard because you have to constantly adapt to new places and new environments,” Norris said.

For the last week of April, all of Russell County Schools will continue to ‘purple up’ to show their love and support for military students. Russell County Middle School will have an assembly on April 30, and Mt. Olive Elementary will paint the halls purple on April 28.

Ligon told News 3 she hopes military parents understand they’re here for them as well.

“We’re here for them as well. We’re a community and we’re community-based. We love on them and their children and we want to make sure that they understand that we are here to support them in every way possible,” Ligon said.