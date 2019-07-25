SC family alleges negligence in Boeing crash that killed army captain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family has filed a lawsuit against Boeing following the fatat 737 Max crash in Ethiopia.

Yalena Lopez-Lewis’ husband, Army Captain Antoine Lewis was killed in the deadly 737 Max crash. He was son-in-law to Pye Elementary School principal Wanda Williams.

The lawsuit alleges Boeing rushed a faulty air control system design in the Max 8. It also accuses the company of misleading the public, its investors and customers about the flaw.

“My husband’s death is the direct result of corporate greed gone wrong,” said Lopez-Lewis.

Boeing responded to the lawsuit with a statement saying it “extends our deepest condolences to families who lost loved ones in the two deadly crashes.”

It goes on to say the company is cooperating with investigators, but Boeing will not comment on the lawsuits directly.

Lewis left behind a wife and 15-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson.