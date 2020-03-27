Second Fort Benning soldier tests positive for coronavirus, officials confirm

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – A second Fort Benning soldier has tested positive for coronavirus and is being quarantined at their home on base, officials confirm.

Martin Army Community Hospital received the positive test results the night of March 26 from a Tricare Network Lab. It is the fifth case of COVID-19 associated with the local military base.

The individual who tested positive has been self-quarantined at their on-post residence since March 14, according to a Fort Benning spokesperson, and has followed all of the protective measures laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The soldier’s unit was informed by Martin Army and an investigation is underway to determine and notify all potentially impacted personnel. Those who have had contact with the soldier will be notified to isolate in their homes according to CDC guidelines.

“The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning continue to take all the necessary precautions to protect our community to the best of our ability,” said Commanding General Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito. “This is a serious situation. But we will we will work as a team with our local partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force, our families and our communities.”

For tracking purposes of coronavirus cases in Georgia, the soldier’s positive test will be counted as a positive case for Muscogee County, officials say.

Fort Benning says they are currently operating at Health Protection Charlie and the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning are following CDC, Defense Health AGency, and U.S. Army Public Health Center guidance.