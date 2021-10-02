U.S. Army Rangers bring thousands together in remembrance of The Battle of Mogadishu, with The Mogadishu Mile

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Thousands of US Army Rangers, service members, and their families attended the Mogadishu Mile, to honor the Rangers who fought courageously, remember the 15 hour battle, and pay respects to the 19 American soldiers who lost their lives.

Those who run the Mogadishu Mile are supporting and honoring the U.S. Army Rangers and Delta Force soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Battle of Mogadishu. The U.S. Army Rangers stood at attention and recited the Rangers Creed before starting off the Mogadishu Mile.



The US Military lives by the saying, no man left behind. That mission was a perfect example of that.

The movie Black Hawk Down, tells the story of those who fought the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia, back in 1993.

News 3, had the opportunity to speak with one of the Rangers, who fought 28 years ago. Retired Major Ranger, Jeff Strueker, served in the Battle of Mogadishu, and he said,

“This event remembers the guys that ran out of the city streets, on foot 28 years ago, but it also remembers the guys that didn’t make it out of the city streets, and today what’s really special is to be able to run next to some of the guys I haven’t seen in more than 20 years.”

All proceeds from the event directly support active duty and former Rangers, their families, and Ranger Gold Star Families from the US Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment.