FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) — A funeral service is being held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery for an unclaimed army veteran.

According to Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Private Dennis F. King was born on Aug. 29, 1946 and died on Nov. 15, 2023. King served in Vietnam from 1963 to 1966.

The funeral service for King is being held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

The National Library of Medicine defines unclaimed as “no known next of kin (NoK) or NoK was located but did not claim the deceased.”