Volunteers honor fallen soldiers with wreaths at Fort Benning Cemetery

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)– Today, Wreaths Across America, a non profit organization gathered 200 volunteers to lay wreaths on the grave sites of veterans at the Fort Benning Cemetery.

Each year, this mission is carried out in December to remember and honor the fallen. The theme this year was “Every one Plays Apart”.

“So it takes everybody to play a part in remembering those heroes especially those who are still living like Bennie Adkins” says Christina Piosa.

Commander Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins was a guest speaker for the event. He served as an Intelligence Sergeant with the 5th Special Forces Group, where he served the country for more than 20 years in the United States Army.

He was deployed to Vietnam three times. During his second deployment he was involved in heroic efforts.

“Well I tell you what, today is a super special day. I especially want to thank the people that are doing these wreaths across America. I had the pleasure of traveling and serving in 177 countries so with that I think that I’m thankful to still be here,” says Commander Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins.

