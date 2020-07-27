WRBL News 3 sat down for a one-on-one interview with the new Fort Benning commander. Watch it here.

Last week, Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe made the media rounds in his first full week in charge of Fort Benning and the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Donahoe returns to Fort Benning after being chief of staff from 2014-2016. He primarily served under Gen. Scott Miller, but also spent some time under Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley.

He is the first former chief of staff to return as commander in 30 years. The last was retired Lt. Gen. Carmen Cavezza.

Donahoe talks about COVID, training, and the community in the wide-ranging interview, conducted by WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams, who has extensive experience covering Fort Benning, the Army, and military issues.