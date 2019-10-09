WWII hero, Medal of Honor recipient out of New York passes away

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10-NEXSTAR)– A New York man who was one of three living World War II Medal of Honor recipients has died.

Sources are telling NEWS10 Sgt. Francis S. Currey of Selkirk, New York passed away at 94-years-old Tuesday morning.

Currey earned his medal for his service during World War II’s Battle of the Bulge.

During the battle, he repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire during an early morning German Tank advancement.

During an attack near Malmedy, Belgium, Currey rescued five Americans who were pinned by German tank rounds. Currey, a rifleman, fired a bazooka, knocked out the tank and shot three Germans before risking his life to save te trapped troops, his 1945 medal citation stated.

He was previously honored with a GI Joe action figure and a forever stamp.

The causes of his death or service arrangements are unknown at this time, NEWS10 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.