Million-dollar intersection improvement project set for US 280/431 and Summerville Road in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant intersection improvement project has just been announced- to ease traffic and increase safety at US 280, 431, and Summerville Road in Smiths Station. The city’s mayor tells News 3, this is excellent news for east Alabama drivers, especially younger drivers commuting to Smiths Station High School.

Smiths Station Mayor FL Bubba Copeland says navigating US 280/431 and Summerville Road intersection can be problematic. The traffic is dense, with thousands of vehicles traveling this stretch of roadway daily, including close to 3500 tractor-trailers. Travel this stretch of road – daily.

“It’s a nightmare in the morning and the evenings. So many people complain about the intersection, and when we built the Love’s Travel Stop along Summerville Road, we did not anticipate how busy it would be. It’s a great economic boost to the city of Smiths Station. So, this intersection needs improvement, especially for the students and young drivers that go to and from Smiths Station High School, ” said Mayor Copeland.

Recently, city leaders learned the intersection was approved for an ADECA grant, just shy of one million dollars to ease traffic congestion at the roadway and improve safety.

“This will widen the intersection, create a designated turning lane for people to turn south, and also have a designated lane for people turning north, which will ease the cut through into Smiths Station,” said Mayor Copeland.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will do the construction. The project will last six to eight months and begin sometime this spring or summer.

“Going to try to do it when school is out because we have around 3,000 students going across this intersection every day to and from school,” said Mayor Copeland.

Copeland says with growth comes challenges and opportunities. Addressing the 280/431 and Summerville Road intersection is a step forward.

“With the growth of Smiths Station, we are the top three fastest-growing cities in the state of Alabama for our size. With our growth comes new businesses and this intersection improvement can help commercial growth. We have a substantial amount of businesses coming, so we need to get this taken care of. It’s a blessing,” said Mayor Copeland.

News 3 will share the specific construction details when finalized and released.