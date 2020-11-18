Millions decorating for holidays sooner this year

(CBS News) – The Christmas holidays have always been a time of joy and renewed spirit, and this year more than ever, people are ready for a little holiday cheer. Old Saint Nick is once again headed our way, and for millions of pandemic-weary Americans, he can’t arrive soon enough. “Makes you just forget the world for just a teeny bit,” California resident Lorie-Ann Graves says.

With people cooped up at home, holiday decorating has started sooner than usual. “This year, basically after Halloween I was ready to go,” says interior designer Lea Leydsman.

“Bringing out the holiday cheer and decorating for Christmas just – it’s a mood boost,” says Danielle Martin from Manteno, Illinois.

Trees are going up even before Thanksgiving and stores that sell Christmas items are packed. “Sometimes double, sometimes triple. Our business is crazy. People want to be happy. We sell happy,” says shop owner Debi Thomas.

It’s not just the inside of homes. Some homeowners in Brooklyn, New York spare no expense when it comes to outdoor decorations. “Usually we start around Halloween, but this year, because of corona, we wanted to start earlier because we saw our neighborhood very depressed and dreary and we wanted to bring joy to everyone,” says Lucille Spata. Her family has been decorating their Brooklyn home for more than 50 years.

And when it comes to decorating cars, Tyler Pepper is tough to beat. Santa and his sleigh are strapped to the roof of his ride. The lights run on solar power. “Kids are just like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s amazing.’ And then parents, they’ll grab their phone, they’ll put it right over the windowsill and take a little video,” Pepper says.

It’s a little early holiday cheer, during a time when many people can use a lift.