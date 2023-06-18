COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After 26 days on the road and over 11,000 miles ridden –the Miracle Riders made it back home Friday night.

What started 14 years ago as a solo ride by founder, Scott Ressmeyer, has evolved into a journey that raises money for worthy causes.

Ressmeyer described his emotions in one word: overwhelmed.

“I don’t know how you can put that into words,” said Ressmeyer. “I can just tell you you feel it [in your heart]. We always talked about that on the road. We don’t let the [mental aspect of it] get in the way. Everything we do, we do from [the heart].”

This year, 19 riders strapped on their helmets and joined Ressmeyer for the cross-country trip. Starting in Columbus, they touched the four corners of the United States: Maine, Washington state, Southern California and Key West, Florida.

The group raised $212,262.65 for the Columbus State University’s School of Nursing to fund a simulation lab for childbirth.

This ride was particularly special for one CSU nursing student, as her Uncle Mike was one of the 20 riders. Caylen Hancock says the new lab will bring her education to the next level.

“In nursing school, we get a lot more adult hands-on care than we do pediatrics,” said Hancock. “With the new simulation lab, I’m really excited to be able to actually learn and know how to prepare myself better for pediatric cases and to be able to handle their lives with care.”

While many veterans participated in the ride, there were some new faces that joined the Miracle Riders brotherhood. One rookie rider said, he would do it all over again in a heartbeat.

“We suffered for 26 days and there’s kids that have to suffer for their whole life for certain illnesses and stuff they have,” said first-time rider, Andrew Burnette. “So I look at it as a very small part of our lives to be able to suffer and raise money to help kids that do suffer.”

Hundreds of people flooded into Uptown Columbus, greeting the riders to a homecoming celebration just in time for Father’s Day weekend.