‘Miss America’ to be a streaming-only event this year

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WRBL) – Watching the “Miss America” pageant this year will be a little different than previous years. According to Reuters, the pageant will be a streaming-only event this year.

The annual pageant will stream on NBC’s Peacock streaming service in December.

The announcement was made by “Miss America” organizers on Nov. 22, 2021.

The finale of the five-day contest will air on Peacock on Dec. 16. 2021.

2021 is the 100th anniversary of the pageant, with the first Miss America being crowned in 1921, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.