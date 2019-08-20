Miss Columbus’ Outstanding Teen 2020 looking forward to serving her community

There’s a new Miss Columbus’ Outstanding Teen 2020.



Jessica Roberts, 16, a Rainey-McCullers School of Arts junior, was crowned on August 10.



Jessica Roberts, Miss Columbus’ Outstanding Teen 2020

Jessica has been competing for titles since she was 4 years old, and won her first title at the age of 5. She’s always choreographed her own ballet routines.



Jessica Roberts pays tribute to fictional Wakanda in ballet routine

When she was crowned a little over a week ago, it was her third and last chance to become Miss Columbus’ Outstanding Teen. Her platform is People Helping Animals and Animals Helping People.



“The people helping animals aspect which is through pet adoptions, and the animals helping people aspect which is through therapy animals. I love my platform because when I was younger I wanted to be a vet but then I realized I do not like giving shots or giving bad news to pet owners so I decided I’d rather bring people joy through their animals while they still have them,” said Jessica.



Jessica plans to compete for the Miss Georgia title someday. She wants to be an attorney.