Miss Georgia 2019 comes to Columbus before heading off to compete for Miss America

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Miss Georgia 2019 made a stop in Columbus this afternoon eating lunch and meeting with residents before heading off to compete for Miss America.

Victoria Hill, commonly known as Miss Georgia came to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel to sign autographs with fans.

The Canton Georgia native was all smiles today sharing the moment with this year’s Miss Gwinett County, Miss Harris County, and Miss Augusta University.

News 3 spoke with Miss Georgia who says Columbus is a great place to be. She also says today’s event is filled up many surprises.

“We are doing a fashion fundraiser today so there’s going to be fashion and I’ll be singing and I think some people will be speaking so there will be a lot of sweet things happening,” says Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019.

Hill says the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the Miss Georgia Scholarship fund.

The Miss America 2020 contest will take place in Connecticut on Thursday, December 19th.