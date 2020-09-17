Missing 86-year-old nursing home resident found dead in walk-in refrigerator

News

by: WDTN.com Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was discovered dead in a walk-in refrigerator at an Ohio assisted living facility after she went missing early Tuesday morning.

When Maria Joseph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff couldn’t find 86-year-old Sofiya Perel around 1:40 a.m., they contacted police and searched the building. She was assigned to the fourth floor but somehow managed to bypass the safety features of her locked door.

Officers and staff eventually found her in a walk-in refrigerator on the second floor of the building around 4 a.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner has not determined the cause or manner of her death.

Maria Joseph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center did not immediately reply to requests for comment Wednesday.

Trotwood Police were still investigating Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 69°
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain 100% 68° 69°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Showers
Showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 73° 59°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 56°

Monday

74° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 74° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
72°

71°

2 AM
Light Rain/Wind
80%
71°

71°

3 AM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

4 AM
Rain
100%
71°

71°

5 AM
Rain
100%
71°

71°

6 AM
Rain
90%
71°

72°

7 AM
Rain
90%
72°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
80%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
72°

72°

11 AM
Showers
50%
72°

73°

12 PM
Showers
50%
73°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
60%
77°

76°

4 PM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories