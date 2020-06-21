Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 81-year-old Alabama woman

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Earsie Lee Richardson.

Richardson is an 81-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair and is possibly living with a condition that may impair her judgment, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.

She was last seen on June 20, 2020, wearing yellow pajama pants and a red and grey shirt in the area of Long View Road in Evergreen, Ala.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Earsie Lee Richardson, please contact the Conecuh County Sheriff Office at (251) 578-1260 or call 911.

