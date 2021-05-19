Missing Arkansas woman found wrapped in sheet under ex-boyfriend’s bed, authorities say

HUGHES, Ark. (WREG) — A missing Arkansas woman was discovered dead inside a home and now authorities say her ex-boyfriend is a person of interest.

Robin Elizabeth Allmon and Maurice Winda

According to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, Robin Elizabeth Allmon, 42, had been missing for several days when she was discovered wrapped in a sheet under a mattress at Maurice Winda’s home on Tucker Street in Hughes, Arkansas.

She appeared to have been dead for some time, but authorities were able to identify her through tattoos and a family member. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Authorities are now searching for Winda, the ex-boyfriend, who they consider to be a person of interest in the case. They said the man had worked for the city of Hughes in the Sanitation Department.

“The last known person for her to be with was her ex-boyfriend, and he had been abusing her and assaulting her,” said Nancy Allman, the daughter of Robin Allmon.

Allmon says her mom, Robin Elizabeth Allmon, was beaten on more than one occasion by her ex-boyfriend, Maurice Winda.

“He blacked her eye. Her eye was black, like over, she ended up going to the hospital. She had a fractured eye socket,” Allman said.

St. Francis County deputies entered the house after getting a call from the Hughes Police Department.

“Wrapped in a bed sheet with a mattress laying on top of the body, and there was no one at home,” said Bobby May, the Sheriff of the St. Francis County Sheriff’s office.

May says Allmon may have been dead for several days, and deputies are anxious to talk with Maurice Winda.

Allmon’s daughter is frustrated and says she helped her mom file charges against Winda.

“I sent pictures over, dates, threatening text messages where he had texted my mom. You know, crazy things,” Allman said.

Allman said Winda, who works for the Hughes Sanitation Department, failed to appear in court on assault charges and is certain her mom was taken against her will to Winda’s house, where she was found dead.

“In my eyes, in my heart, nothing will make me believe my mom was willingly going in that house on her own. I believe he got my mom. He forced my mom,” Allman said.

A motive was not released, but deputies said there were reports of abuse.

Sheriff Bobby May says he’s waiting on the medical examiner’s report on the exact cause of death

If you have information, contact the St. Francis County Sheriff’s office at 870-633-2611.